UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Shares Turkey's Protest Over Biden Referring To 1915 Events As Genocide - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Pakistan Shares Turkey's Protest Over Biden Referring to 1915 Events as Genocide - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed support for Ankara's protest over US President Joe Biden's statement where he referred to the 1915 mass killing of ethnic Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as genocide, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Turkey has condemned Biden's Saturday statement, calling on the US president to reverse it for the sake of promoting a peaceful coexistence of peoples in the region. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said the decision to label mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide was a "historic mistake.

" Aliyev called his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to condemn Biden's move, which marked the 106th anniversary of the killings of ethnic Armenians.

"Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called our minister and stressed that he supports the Turkish stance with regard to US President Biden's statement on the events of 1915," a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told Sputnik that the ministry had summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield to express protest in connection with Biden's statement.

Meanwhile, the Armenian leadership has welcomed Biden's stance on the events of 1915.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Turkey David Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

6 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

6 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

7 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

8 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.