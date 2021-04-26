ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed support for Ankara's protest over US President Joe Biden's statement where he referred to the 1915 mass killing of ethnic Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as genocide, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Turkey has condemned Biden's Saturday statement, calling on the US president to reverse it for the sake of promoting a peaceful coexistence of peoples in the region. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said the decision to label mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide was a "historic mistake.

" Aliyev called his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to condemn Biden's move, which marked the 106th anniversary of the killings of ethnic Armenians.

"Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called our minister and stressed that he supports the Turkish stance with regard to US President Biden's statement on the events of 1915," a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told Sputnik that the ministry had summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield to express protest in connection with Biden's statement.

Meanwhile, the Armenian leadership has welcomed Biden's stance on the events of 1915.