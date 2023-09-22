Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that Pakistan shared the world community's concerns about the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan but also advocated continued humanitarian assistance to a destitute Afghan population

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :aretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that Pakistan shared the world community's concerns about the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan but also advocated continued humanitarian assistance to a destitute Afghan population.

The prime minister, in his address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, said among the destitute Afghan population, Afghan girls and women were the most vulnerable.

Calling Afghan peace a strategic imperative for Pakistan, he emphasised the revival of the Afghan economy and implementation of the connectivity projects with Central Asia.

Prime Minister Kakar said Pakistan’s first priority was to prevent and counter all terrorism from and within Afghanistan.

"Pakistan condemns the cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistan by the TTP, Daesh and other groups operating from Afghanistan. We have sought Kabul’s support and cooperation to prevent these attacks. However, we are also taking necessary measures to end this externally encouraged terrorism," he commented.