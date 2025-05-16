Pakistan shatters India’s hegemonic designs: PU VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that Pakistan has shattered India’s dream of becoming a major power in the region.

He expressed these views while addressing a flag hoisting ceremony and rally organized outside the PU Admin Block in connection with the Youm-e-Tashakur for the success of ‘Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ here on Friday. In the ceremony Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali hoisted the flag and led the rally from VC’s office to the Undergraduate Block. On this occasion, PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, President Academic Staff Association Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, teachers and employees were present.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said that great nations never forget their martyrs and heroes. He paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and their families, emphasizing that the courage displayed by the Pakistan Air Force was unmatched. He noted that Pakistan’s ground forces successfully repelled Indian aggression on multiple fronts, including occupied Kashmir and the Sialkot border.

Dr. Ali further said that the formidable preparedness of the Pakistan Navy deterred the enemy from launching any maritime attack, while the cyber force effectively defended the digital front.

He remarked that the Pakistani armed forces, though smaller in number, decisively defeated a much larger adversary, delivering a powerful message that future generations in India will not forget.

He asserted that Pakistan’s strong and unified response demonstrated that regional decisions would now be made on the basis of equality and strength. The entire world, he said, acknowledged Pakistan’s victory, and the nation is grateful to Allah Almighty for this remarkable triumph.

He praised the unity and resilience of the Pakistani people and extended gratitude on behalf of the faculty, staff, and students of Punjab University to the political leadership and the Pakistan Army. He warned that any future aggression from India would be met with an even more forceful and determined response.

Dr. Ali affirmed that the Pakistani nation is unafraid of sacrifice and remains committed to defending the homeland with unity and resolve. He also condemned the enemy for its cowardly tactics, often striking under the cover of darkness.

The rally concluded with participants raising passionate slogans in support of the Pakistan Army, ending outside the undergraduate block of the university.