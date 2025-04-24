Open Menu

Pakistan Shines On Global Stage: Sahibzad Khan Elected WMO Vice President For Asia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially announced the election of Sahibzad Khan as the Vice President of Regional Association II (Asia) during its 18th Session.

This prestigious appointment was made during the recent session of the WMO Regional Association II, reflecting the international community's recognition of Sahibzad Khan's leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to advancing meteorological services across the Asian region.

His election is a testament to the global recognition of Pakistan’s contributions to regional meteorological cooperation and its dedication to addressing climate vulnerabilities in Asia.

Sahibzad Khan, Permanent Representative of Pakistan with the WMO, brings to the role a wealth of experience in meteorology, climate science, and disaster risk reduction. Under his leadership, Pakistan has significantly advanced its early warning systems, integrated climate services, and regional collaborations aimed at enhancing resilience to extreme weather and climate-related hazards.

In his acceptance speech, Sahbzad Khan emphasized the importance of “a unified regional approach to tackle the escalating impacts of climate change, particularly for vulnerable communities. Through collaboration and innovation, we can enhance preparedness, reduce risk, and build a more resilient Asia.”

The WMO Regional Association II (Asia) comprises 35 Member States and Territories and focuses on fostering regional coordination in weather, climate, water, and environmental services to support sustainable development and disaster risk reduction in Asia.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department and the entire nation celebrate this achievement, viewing it as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward global climate leadership.

