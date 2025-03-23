Open Menu

Pakistan Shining Like A Bright Star On Globe: Azma Bokhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan shining like a bright star on globe: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the separate homeland pledged on March 23, 1940, is now shining like a bright star on the world map.

In her message on the occasion of the 85th Pakistan Day, observed on Sunday, she emphasised that the Muslim League created Pakistan, and it is the Muslim League that is shaping it. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, she said, the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal is achieving milestones in development.

“Pakistan Day represents a new vision, new determination, and renewed passion. March 23 reminds us of our identity as a unique and great nation,” she added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strength, she stated that Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Islamic world, holding a distinct and unparalleled identity.

She affirmed that Pakistan was created to progress, and it will continue to do so. Despite internal and external conspiracies, the nation is moving towards prosperity.

Azma Bokhari also paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their invaluable services in ensuring national security and defense. She acknowledged the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, calling them the pride of the nation.

“Our martyrs and veterans are our true heroes, and the entire nation takes immense pride in their sacrifices,” she concluded.

Pakistan Day was marked by ceremonies, parades, and events across the country, celebrating the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution and reaffirming commitment to national unity and progress.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

29 minutes ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

2 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

3 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

3 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

4 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan