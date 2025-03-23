Pakistan Shining Like A Bright Star On Globe: Azma Bokhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the separate homeland pledged on March 23, 1940, is now shining like a bright star on the world map.
In her message on the occasion of the 85th Pakistan Day, observed on Sunday, she emphasised that the Muslim League created Pakistan, and it is the Muslim League that is shaping it. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, she said, the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal is achieving milestones in development.
“Pakistan Day represents a new vision, new determination, and renewed passion. March 23 reminds us of our identity as a unique and great nation,” she added.
Highlighting Pakistan’s strength, she stated that Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Islamic world, holding a distinct and unparalleled identity.
She affirmed that Pakistan was created to progress, and it will continue to do so. Despite internal and external conspiracies, the nation is moving towards prosperity.
Azma Bokhari also paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their invaluable services in ensuring national security and defense. She acknowledged the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, calling them the pride of the nation.
“Our martyrs and veterans are our true heroes, and the entire nation takes immense pride in their sacrifices,” she concluded.
Pakistan Day was marked by ceremonies, parades, and events across the country, celebrating the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution and reaffirming commitment to national unity and progress.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi presents Civil Awards to seven heroes4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution laid the foundation for independent homeland: MPA4 minutes ago
-
Minar-e-Pakistan illuminated in spectacular light show to mark Pakistan Day4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shining like a bright star on globe: Azma Bokhari4 minutes ago
-
3 injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI members urged to ensure timely renewal of Membership4 minutes ago
-
EPD starts 'Plant for Pakistan' drive to mark Pakistan Resolution Day4 minutes ago
-
CM praises police for killing dacoits4 minutes ago
-
FAC celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day4 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary chair Peshawar’s Beautification meeting14 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day marks renewal of commitment to national ideals: DC Sialkot14 minutes ago