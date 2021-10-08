Pakistan shipping corporation achieved gross profit Rs 6.9 bln

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that Pakistan shipping corporation has achieved a gross profit of Rs 6.9 billion in the last three years period spanning form fiscal year 2018-19 to 2020-21 In a tweet, the minister said a sum of Rs 664 million had been paid to its shareholders as dividends, while Rs 930 million was paid to government of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that Pakistan shipping corporation has achieved a gross profit of Rs 6.9 billion in the last three years period spanning form fiscal year 2018-19 to 2020-21 In a tweet, the minister said a sum of Rs 664 million had been paid to its shareholders as dividends, while Rs 930 million was paid to government of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Shipping Corporation has handled some 31 percent more cargo during fiscal year 2020-21.

He further said that data on Pakistani sea fears has been digitized to expedite visa processing. The minister mention that the six targets were set by the ministry of Maritime Affairs' Governments of Pakistan, which included Coal' cement, clinker and grain).It started a container business to over cartelization. Ali Haider Zaidi said that under the leader of Prime Minister Imran Khan our flagship fairy service will soon compete with rest of world.