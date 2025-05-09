Pakistan Shoots Down Six More Indian Drones, Total Now 35
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan Armed Forces on Friday shot down six more Indian drones of Israeli origin in three separate locations across Punjab, raising the total number of neutralised drones to 35, security sources said.
According to the details, one drone was intercepted in Vehari, another in Pakpattan, and four were destroyed in Okara.
Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said all drones were being tracked through radar systems.
“Whenever an enemy drone enters our airspace, it is continuously monitored,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s air defence is capable of detecting even small aerial threats.
He said, strict operational procedures are followed to safely eliminate drones, especially near civilian areas and commercial air routes.
Defence analysts praised the swift action, calling it further proof of Pakistan’s strong defence readiness. “The precise tracking and neutralisation of these drones reflects the advanced capability of Pakistan’s surveillance and air defence systems,” said military experts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan shoots down six more Indian drones, total now 352 minutes ago
-
Traders stage protest demonstration against Indian unprovoked aggression2 minutes ago
-
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urges Indian PM to opt for dialogue to ease India-Pakistan tensions12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Admin denies nighttime blackout rumors12 minutes ago
-
Emergency measures taken in Islamabad after Pakistan-India tensions22 minutes ago
-
NA session starts22 minutes ago
-
Kohistani salutes minorities' unwavering support for armed forces, slams Modi' s humanity crimes as ..32 minutes ago
-
Digital expert warns against misinformation, urges citizens to rely on official sources32 minutes ago
-
RDHE meets DC, discusses colleges' issues1 hour ago
-
AJK PM reiterates Kashmiris resolve not to hesitate from any sacrifice to make Pakistan strong, sta ..1 hour ago
-
Ministry of religious affairs launches functional Hajj helpline for pilgrims2 hours ago
-
PM congratulates Catholic community on election of Pope Leo XIV3 hours ago