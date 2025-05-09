Open Menu

Pakistan Shoots Down Six More Indian Drones, Total Now 35

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan Armed Forces on Friday shot down six more Indian drones of Israeli origin in three separate locations across Punjab, raising the total number of neutralised drones to 35, security sources said.

According to the details, one drone was intercepted in Vehari, another in Pakpattan, and four were destroyed in Okara.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said all drones were being tracked through radar systems.

“Whenever an enemy drone enters our airspace, it is continuously monitored,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s air defence is capable of detecting even small aerial threats.

He said, strict operational procedures are followed to safely eliminate drones, especially near civilian areas and commercial air routes.

Defence analysts praised the swift action, calling it further proof of Pakistan’s strong defence readiness. “The precise tracking and neutralisation of these drones reflects the advanced capability of Pakistan’s surveillance and air defence systems,” said military experts.

