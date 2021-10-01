UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Should Diversify International Engagements, Reduce External Dependence: Masood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan should diversify international engagements, reduce external dependence: Masood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Friday said Pakistan should diversify its international engagements and reduce external dependence, to promote both its security and economic interests.

Former President AJK Sardar Masood Khan delivered a guest lecture on "Pakistan's Emerging Geostrategic Landscape: Challenges & Opportunities" at the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), said a media release.

Khan said that the world order was in a flux and Pakistan should be prepared for more rapid developments in the region.

The Indian animosity and the evolving situation in Afghanistan have put Pakistan on the international radar and Pakistan needs an astute approach to convert these challenges into opportunities, he added.

He said that economic development was of pivotal and strategic importance for Pakistan.

However, he warned against relying on any single major power.

Sardar Masood Khan paid rich tributes to Pakistan Air Force for its heroic contributions towards national security and appreciated PAF's vision and commitment to develop an indigenous Aerospace industry.

He recommended that Pakistan must build its self-image as a nation, based on hope and self-confidence and take ownership of our own destiny.

He urged the nation to build partnerships based on common interests but not to look for new masters.

He also suggested that Pakistan should use all its instruments in a shrewd and astute manner based on realpolitik while engaging with the world.

He said that India is afraid of Pakistan's defence capabilities and nuclear deterrent.

That is why, New Delhi is not interested in direct confrontation with Pakistan and has developed a strategy, based on skirting around our nuclear capability, by using hybrid warfare, terrorism and hostile narratives against Islamabad.

This lecture was followed by a vibrant discussion in which a large number of senior serving and retired military officers, scholars and analysts actively participated.

President CASS Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (R) delivered the concluding remarks in which he appreciated the longstanding services of Sardar Masood Khan for Pakistan, PAF, CASS and also presented a memento to the distinguished guest speaker.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad World Nuclear New Delhi Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All Industry

Recent Stories

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

6 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

19 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

39 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

44 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

49 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.