Pakistan Should Expose Indian's Sponsored Terrorism At Global Level: Mahindar Singh

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Former Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on human rights, Sardar Mahindar Paul Singh Wednesday emphatically called upon the government to take a resolute stance against India's alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on human rights, Sardar Mahindar Paul Singh Wednesday emphatically called upon the government to take a resolute stance against India's alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

In a recent development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disclosed the nefarious activities of Indian agencies in connection with the assassination of Hardeep Singh, a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, said Mahindar Singh in a video message.

Furthermore, the Canadian government took decisive action by expelling an Indian diplomat from the country, said Mahindar Singh.

He underscored the importance of Pakistan firmly aligning itself with Canada on various diplomatic platforms to address this pressing issue of Indian involvement in terrorism.

The arrested Kulbhushan Yadav is also another piece of evidence against India's involvement in promoting menace of terrorism, maintained Sardar Mahindar Paul Singh.

To effectively combat this menace, we should actively engage on the global stage, leveraging international forums to shed light on India's sponsorship of terrorism.

