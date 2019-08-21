Pakistan should knock doors of ICJ on Kashmir issue: Rehman Malik

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has urged the government to move International Criminal Court against Indian Prime Minister Modi for his crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has urged the government to move International Criminal Court against Indian Prime Minister Modi for his crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.In the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan held today in the Parliament House, Islamabad, wherein he attended as a Member of the Committee expressed that government should have adopted preemptive policy prior to Indian move of revoking Articles 370 & 35-A, as during election campaign, Modi had promised that he will scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir once, he is re-elected.

He expressed that keeping in view the statements of Modi; the government should have devised a preemptive diplomatic strategy well in time that could have averted the revoking of Article 370 & 35-A.

He said that now despite lapse of 16 days of revoking of Article 370 & 35-A by India, the government of Pakistan neither could internationally pressurize the India to restore the special status of Kashmir nor could press India to uplift of curfew in the area.Senator A.

Rehman Malik said that he was astonished that the government was celebrating the UNSC's closed-door consultations on Kashmir as a victory, adding that nothing came out of the UNSC's meeting as India has not been asked to restore the special status of Indian Held Kashmir.

He said that the world knows that Kashmir is disputed area since day first and it is one of the international known disputed subjects. He advised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to highlight before the world, the worst kind of human rights violations in Kashmir by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that he predicts today that India will be replicating Pulwama like incident to blame Pakistan for it to divert the world's attention from the human rights violations being inflicting by Indian Forces under PM Modi's command.Senator Rehman Malik said that he already exposed on 5th February while addressing a conference on the Kashmir Day and in his book in Daish a rising monster worldwide about the nexus between BJP and RSS to convert the Muslim majority into minority through brutalities like mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, enforced disappearance, torture, political repression etc.

He said that India has already planned to weed out Muslims from their native land and property through village defence committees.Senator Rehman Malik expressed that the people of Pakistan and particularly the oppressed Kashmiris were looking forward for some relief in terms of restoration of special status, lifting of complete lockdown, deployment of UN peacekeeping missions and we were also expecting that UNSC will be announcing a date for plebiscite in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).