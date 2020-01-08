Pakistan should remain neutral in recent escalation between US, Iran: Analysts

Dfence analysts, former envoys and members of academia on Wednesday suggested that Pakistan should remain neutral in the recent escalation between the US and Iran and its territory must not be used for the interest of any other state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Dfence analysts, former envoys and members of academia on Wednesday suggested that Pakistan should remain neutral in the recent escalation between the US and Iran and its territory must not be used for the interest of any other state.

The participants of an-house discussion, organized by Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) here discussed the US-Ian situation and deliberated the possible policy option for Pakistan, a press release issued here said.

"In case of full fledge war, Pakistan will have to decide its stance and has to come up with a policy. India can also benefit from such situation and can create further tensions at the eastern border of Pakistan," they said and added that Pakistan must adopt a pragmatic foreign policy to tackle this situation and adopt a management strategy.

They said the leadership of Pakistan must engage in mediation process through bilateral visits to Iran, US and other major players. Pakistan must call Parliamentary Session to discuss National Security and create consensus.

In the past, they said Pakistan had successfully maintained its neutral stance on various global issues including Iran-Iraq war and Yemen crisis. However, it is about time that Pakistan must frame a policy to come up with a comprehensive strategy.

As far as, military escalation is concerned, they were of the view that the US and Iran both would not go for full fledge war, however, the situation would remain tensed and confrontation was likely to continue.

The participant stated that the US-Iran tussle was three dimensional that is global, regional and its effects on Pakistan, while Iran's main objective was withdrawal of the US forces troops from Iraq and other Middle-Eastern countries.

The assassination of Qasim Solemani by US has triggered the situation and in response, Iran attacked the Ain al-Asad airbase of US in Iraq, they said, adding, however, Iran did not want any further escalation.

They said the US accused the involvement of Qasem Soleimani in conspiracy against US and killings of many innocent people. The participants were of the view that reconciliation process was not evident which had created difficulties for Pakistan to take any stance, but added that Pakistan should remain neutral in the escalation.

The US and Iran tension, they said would result in increase of oil prices and possibilities of proxy war in the Gulf region would further worsen the situation. While US is trying to bring normalcy in its relations with Pakistan, the current situation will continue to test Pakistan's various commitments with US in context of US-Taliban peace talks, they said. In addition, they were of the view that Pakistan would have to maintain a strategic balance between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

They said the US wanted complete foothold in Middle-East and would continue using such proxy war tactics. Moreover, Arab world was divided and polarized, they said, adding that the developing scenario could also provoke US to target more Iranian interests in the region.

US is trying to give an impression that Iran is close ally of Russia which can be a threat for US and Saudi Arabia as well, the participants said and added that it was need of the hour that global powers must use their influence to deescalate the situation.

They said China had offered military assistance to Iraq and Russia was already involved in Syria and Iraq, adding that US was losing her global allies and was now isolated in the international arena.

Amongst the Muslim countries in Middle-east, only Iran has the capable potential to fight against US, the said and added that Qasem Soleimani's assassination was the violation of international law and violation of Iraq's territorial sovereignty.