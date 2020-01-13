Pakistan should send more students to China to learn advanced technology: Prof Atta ur Rehman

Pakistan should send more students to China to learn advanced technology. After they return home, they will effectively promote the development of Pakistan's science and technology, Prof. Ata ur Rehman, a well-known organic chemist, said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan should send more students to China to learn advanced technology. After they return home, they will effectively promote the development of Pakistan's science and technology, Prof. Ata ur Rehman, a well-known organic chemist, said.

China is already a world leader in science and technology fields such as nanotechnology and artificial intelligence. Pakistan should make full use of the excellent opportunities brought by its close relationship with China to send more ambitious students to China to study modern technology, he told the Chinese media.

After returning to Pakistan, these students can be provided with important positions by universities and laboratories. This not only provides them with a platform to continue their scientific research but also gives them the opportunity to teach advanced scientific and technological knowledge. In this way, it will gradually lay the foundation for modern scientific research in Pakistan, he said.

Prof. Atta ur Rehman and other 10 foreign experts won the 2019 People's Republic of China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award in recognition of their contributions to the development of science and technology in China.

He said, "I have published many scientific research results with Chinese scientists, and many Chinese scientists and companies have come to Pakistan to conduct research".

"But as far as these research results are concerned, it is just a point I made to promote Chinese scientific and technological achievements on the international stage," he added.

Prof Atta ur Rehman, also a foreign member of the Chinese academy of Sciences, told the Chinese media that he was honored to receive this honor.

Over the years, he has advocated and promoted long-term and stable industry-university-research cooperation in the fields of organic chemistry, biology, agri-food and other fields through the establishment of joint laboratories in well-known scientific research institutions, universities and enterprises in Pakistan and China.

He also actively provided suggestions and suggestions on China's science and technology development planning and international science and technology cooperation, which effectively promoted the exchange of science and technology and higher education between the two countries.

Prof Atta ur Rehman has previously served as the Minister of Science and Technology of Pakistan and is currently chairing the Pakistani Prime Minister's Science and Technology Working Group, which aims to promote Pakistan's development in some areas of science and technology.

He said that Pakistan has significantly increased its science and technology development budget this year, and a major goal of the Pakistani government is to transform the country from an agricultural economy to a knowledge and technology economy.

"China can provide tremendous help in achieving this goal in Pakistan. With China's help, we are setting up research centers in Pakistan's universities." Prof Atta ur Rehman said that these centers will involve artificial intelligence and hybrid breeding, nanotechnology, etc., to establish links with young Chinese scientists in Pakistan.

By learning from China, these research centers will also become the engine of Pakistan's scientific and technological progress, he added.