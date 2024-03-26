Open Menu

Pakistan Showcase Its Tourism Potential At MATTA, Malaysia Tourism Fair 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan showcase its tourism potential at MATTA, Malaysia tourism fair 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with five private tour operator companies, proudly represented Pakistan and showcased its tourism potential at the MATTA, Malaysia Tourism Fair 2024.

The Pakistan pavilion at MATTA was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia,

Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, a news release said issued here.

The national MATTA fair takes place twice a year from 22-24th March in Kuala Lumpur and draws attention to more than 180,000 visitors each time.

Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director PTDC in his message said that, "We are thrilled to represent Pakistan at the MATTA, Malaysia Tourism Fair 2024. This platform provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the diverse and rich tourism offerings of Pakistan to the international community.

We are committed to promoting Pakistan as a preferred tourist destination and are confident that our participation will enhance bilateral tourism ties between Pakistan and Malaysia."

Pakistan's pavilion at the fair attracted a significant number of visitors including travel agents, tour operators, and travel enthusiasts, who expressed keen interest in exploring the various tourist attractions and cultural heritage sites that Pakistan has to offer.

Pakistan's participation in the MATTA, Malaysia Tourism Fair 2024, highlights the country's ongoing efforts to revitalize and promote its tourism sector on the international stage, aiming to attract a growing number of foreign tourists to experience the natural beauty, cultural diversity, and hospitality of Pakistan.

