Pakistan Showcases Digital Advancements At MWC 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), represented Pakistan at the APAC-Eurasia Roundtable on Digital Connectivity during MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain the world’s leading platform for *mobile and digital innovation.
According to a news release engaging with global telecom leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, Chairman PTA highlighted Pakistan’s digital transformation, progressive regulatory initiatives, and efforts to enhance regional connectivity.
The discussions focused on fostering international collaborations to drive digital inclusion, cross-border connectivity, and the adoption of emerging telecom technologies.
PTA is playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital future by driving regulatory advancements, ensuring 5G readiness, and strengthening cross-border connectivity. As the telecom sector evolves, PTA remains committed to enabling a robust and future-ready digital ecosystem that fosters technological innovation and attracts investment.
Re Pakistan’s participation at MWC 2025 underscores its commitment to global digital integration, reinforcing its position as an emerging hub for ICT development and collaboration.
Recent Stories
Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan showcases Digital Advancements at MWC 20256 minutes ago
-
Sindh Sports Minister awards Rs 2 lakh to taekwondo champion Abu Huraira6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt condemns incident of blast in Khuzdar6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister visits Darul Uloom Haqqania, vows Justice for Shaheed Maulana Hamid- ul-Haq6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks8 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide chairs meeting to discuss RAMS26 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to present citizen along daughter on custody case filed by Polish woman46 minutes ago
-
CS, IG and KP Minister visit Bannu hospital, inquire about injured46 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for gambling, betting46 minutes ago
-
Jatli Police nab PO involved in brother’s murder46 minutes ago
-
SP Saddar visits various police stations, check posts46 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police hold PO involved in murder case46 minutes ago