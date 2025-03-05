Open Menu

Pakistan Showcases Digital Advancements At MWC 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), represented Pakistan at the APAC-Eurasia Roundtable on Digital Connectivity during MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain the world’s leading platform for *mobile and digital innovation.

According to a news release engaging with global telecom leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, Chairman PTA highlighted Pakistan’s digital transformation, progressive regulatory initiatives, and efforts to enhance regional connectivity.

The discussions focused on fostering international collaborations to drive digital inclusion, cross-border connectivity, and the adoption of emerging telecom technologies.

PTA is playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital future by driving regulatory advancements, ensuring 5G readiness, and strengthening cross-border connectivity. As the telecom sector evolves, PTA remains committed to enabling a robust and future-ready digital ecosystem that fosters technological innovation and attracts investment.

Re Pakistan’s participation at MWC 2025 underscores its commitment to global digital integration, reinforcing its position as an emerging hub for ICT development and collaboration.

