Pakistan showcasing rich tourism Potential in ATM 2023

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :A 25-member delegation of Pakistan under the leadership of Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports Awan Chaudhry is participating in Arabian Travel Mart (ATM) Dubai 2023 scheduled from 1st to 4th May to showcase the rich tourism potential of the country.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has put a nice pavilion along with partner organizations such as Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pearl Continental Hotels, Hashoo Group, Legend Hotels and Resorts, ComfiTrav Tourism, Meezab Group, Waljis Travels, Zeb Travels, Eventica, Black Glacier Tours and College of Tourism and Hotel Management, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Awan Chaudhry and Ambassador of Pakistan in UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi jointly inaugurated Pakistan's Pavilion at ATM 2023 Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor applauded the efforts of PTDC for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan and encouraged the participation of private sector in ATM Dubai 2023 to enhance business to business linkage with the counterpart of middle East and other countries increase the flow of foreign tourists and investors to Pakistan.

He also appreciated the support Pakistan Embassy in UAE and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for providing support to Pakistani exhibitors to participate in ATM 2023.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE, at the inauguration ceremony, said that participation of Pakistan in Arabian Travel Market ATM after a long gap is very significant and would help to promote inbound tourism in Pakistan and also create soft image of Pakistan at global level.

It will provide more business-related opportunities for the private sector stakeholders and bring in foreign investment in Pakistan from the Middle East.

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab Rana apprised that the country is blessed with breath-taking natural beauty, rich culture and heritage and great diversity of landscape offering an un-matched tourism potential. He said the government is committed to promote tourism for the socio-economic development and employment generation in the country. The participation of Pakistan in Arabian Travel Mart will certainly enhance the influx of foreign tourists to explore the rich touristic potential of the country.

On first day, the Pakistan Pavilion attracted large number of trade visitors, exhibitors, tour operators, social media influencers and media persons to exchange contacts with Pakistani Exhibitors and get information about the country's rich tourism potential and tour packages.

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East. For the last twenty-eight years, this annual event has connected tourism service providers from around the globe with buyers and travel trade visitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre. More than 160 countries and 2,000+ exhibitors from around the world are participating in this year edition of ATM at Dubai.