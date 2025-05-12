Pakistan Shows Restraint, Exercises Self-defence Right: DPM Dar Tells FM Wong
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday informed Foreign Minister of Australia Senator Penny Wong that Pakistan had shown restraint throughout the recent crisis and only exercised its right to self-defense in line with the UN Charter and international law.
The deputy prime minister/foreign minister received a telephone call from the foreign minister of Australia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The DPM/FM said Pakistan would continue to work in a responsible manner for maintaining regional peace and security.
Australian FM Senator Wong expressed concern over the situation and conveyed condolences over the loss of innocent lives, including those in the Jaffar Express attack.
She welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India and expressed hope it would lead to lasting peace.
