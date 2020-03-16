UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Shows Solidarity With China Over Coronavirus Outbreak: President Dr Arif Alvi

Mon 16th March 2020

Pakistan shows solidarity with China over Coronavirus outbreak: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that he was undertaking a two-day visit to China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping where he would express solidarity with the people of China who had fought the Coronavirus epidemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that he was undertaking a two-day visit to China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping where he would express solidarity with the people of China who had fought the Coronavirus epidemic.

During a brief media talk prior to his departure to China, the president said China wanted to thank Pakistan for expressing solidarity during the Coronavirus epidemic and the way Pakistan as a brother trusted them for taking care of the Pakistanis residing there.

"I am visiting China to express solidarity with the Chinese people and to express condolences over loss of lives," he added.

The president, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Development Asad Umar, said that they would also get input from the Chinese experiences in handling the situation.

