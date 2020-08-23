UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Signing Agreements With Other Countries For Labourers: Zulfi Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 12:02 AM

Pakistan signing agreements with other countries for labourers: Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday said the government was signing agreements with other countries for Pakistani labours and agreements were also being signed with Kuwait in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday said the government was signing agreements with other countries for Pakistani labours and agreements were also being signed with Kuwait in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was removing hurdles for foreign investment and making policies for that purpose.

He said the government had acquired a vast land of overseas Pakistanis from illegal occupation, adding the government was making efforts to remove the issues form Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the institution was improving its recoveries.

He said the government had increased in the pensions of the Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) from Rs 5,250 to Rs 8,500 and it would be further increased to Rs 15,000 in future.

Zulfi Bukhari said almost 400,000 Pakistanis had returned during the coronavirus pandemic, out of which 200,000 were only students who were studying in different countries.

He said those who came from United Arab Emirates (UAE) during coronavirus pandemic, would be called and sent back on their jobs gradually as UAE was the first country which invited him (SAPM) after decreasing ratio of the deadly virus.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister, Imran Khan would soon inaugurate the Digital Overseas Banking system and it would be remarkable success and helpful for opening the bank accounts in short period and bringing foreign investment.

The government wanted to bring foreign investments as it was trying to resolve the issues regarding it.

The government was signing agreements with local and foreign investors for bringing investment in the country, he added.

He said there was lot of opportunities to invest in tourism sector and Pakistan as it had rich potential in the sector. Kohistan and Northern areas were full of natural beauty so more attention would be paid for promoting this industry, he added.

He said the tourism industry could be boosted through public and private partisanship.

He said remittances of the country were increasing by the prudent policies of the present government and it had brought the Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) from deficit to profit with in one year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister UAE Kuwait Bank United Arab Emirates Kohistan FBR From Government Industry Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

5 minutes ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

5 minutes ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

5 minutes ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

52 minutes ago

Tiger-McIlroy pairing struggles at PGA Northern Tr ..

52 minutes ago

Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus T ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.