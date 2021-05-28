UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Signs Agreement With Iran To Construct Border Markets: Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan signs agreement with Iran to construct border markets: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday informed the Senate that an agreement has been signed with Iran to construct markets at border to facilitate the traders of the area.

Speaking during Question Hour in the House, the adviser said the construction of markets would be started soon that would bring progress and prosperity in the area.

He said there has been an increase of 7.14 percent (in USD terms) in the total value of exports for the period July-2020 to March-2021 compared to the same period of financial year-2019-2020.

As compared to March, 2020, he said the increase in exports for the month of March 2021, is 30.66 percent (in USD terms).

He said the government is making concerted efforts to promote exports through facilitation of the industrial sector; to reduce its costs, duties on raw materials have been rationalized.

The Adviser said that in addition to that, for export-oriented sectors gas and - RLNG prices have been rationalized at Rs.852/MMBtu and $6.5/ MMBtu respectively.

He said to support local industry, electricity has been provided at 9 cents/kWh to export-oriented sectors including textile and apparel, and that the government has announced 50 percent relief in electricity tariff until June 2021 for SMEs.

To provide easier financing, he said the mark up on Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) and Export Finance Scheme (EFS) has been continued at 5 percent and 3 percent respectively.

The Tariff Policy board (TPB) under National Tariff Policy (NTP) decided to rationalize tariffs, through the Finance Act, 2020, on almost 2000 tariff lines.

The additional customs duty of 2 percent on 1623 tariff lines, consisting of basic raw material used by the industry, has been removed, he added.

He said the Federal government is providing incentives on exports of commodities through payments of duty drawbacks and Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL).

In order to implement the "Make in Pakistan Initiative" duties have been reduced on 112 tariff lines, consisting of input/intermediate goods, used by the exporters in the domestic production, he added.

With the view to incentivize the textile sector, Abdul Razak said the Textile Policy 2020-2025 is in the final stages of formulation, under which electricity will be provided at 9 cents/kWh, and gas and RLNG at a concessionary rate to the industry.

The Adviser said that duties on 90 items have also been reduced from 11 percent to 3 percent and 0 percent on intermediate goods which were not manufactured locally.

He said the government is conducting intensive trade diplomacy and trying to obtain access to new markets for local traders and industry through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs).

Abdul Razak said the government is already working on PTAs with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs). Formulation of Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25 is in the final stages, which will cover the policy interventions aimed at creating competitiveness, tariff reform, investment in export-oriented production, integration into global value chains, enhanced market access, institutional strengthening, etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate Prime Minister Electricity Exports Iran Progress Same United States Dollars March June Border Gas 2020 Market Commerce Textile From Government Agreement Industry Asia

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

22 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

26 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

45 minutes ago

Russia Values Relations With Slovenia Free From 'O ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand extends travel bubble pause with Austr ..

2 minutes ago

Russia records 9,252 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.