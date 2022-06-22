Pakistan Signs Agreement With Iran To Get 100MW Electricity For Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan said the government has signed an agreement with Iran to get additional 100MW electricity for Balochistan.
In a statement, he said the project would be completed in the shortest possible time to provide immediate relief to the people of the province, Radio Pakistan reported.