Pakistan Signs Air Services Agreement With Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 08:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The government of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday signed the Air Services Agreement (ASA) to enhance cooperation in the aviation sector.

Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan Khaqan Murtaza and President General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Al Duailej signed the agreement on behalf of Government of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia respectively to facilitate citizens of the two countries.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Caretaker Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Farhat Hussain Malik, Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah ,Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki and other officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The signed Air Services Agreement will further enhance and facilitate the cooperation in aviation sector between both countries.

The cooperation in aviation sector will boost trade and economic growth.

