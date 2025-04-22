Pakistan Sikh Council Appreciates Govt' S Baisakhi Initiatives For Pilgrims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Sikh Council's Patron-in-Chief, Ramesh Singh Khalsa Tuesday expressed gratitude to the government for its hospitality and visa facilitation, enabling thousands of Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan's holy sites.
In a one-on-one conversation with a news channel, the Pakistan Sikh Council's Patron-in-Chief lauded the government's initiatives to attract Sikh pilgrims, emphasizing the importance of the over 6,000 visas issued and demonstrating Pakistan's eagerness to welcome visitors from diverse backgrounds.
Ramesh Singh Khalsa praised the government's initiatives to ensure the smooth arrival and accommodation of Sikh pilgrims, allowing them to celebrate 'Baisakhi festival' with reverence and joy.
By facilitating Sikh pilgrims' visits to Pakistan's historic gurdwaras and sacred sites, the government is not only showcasing its commitment to interfaith harmony but also highlighting the country's rich cultural heritage, he added.
The government's initiative to issue visas to Sikh pilgrims is a commendable effort to promote cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy, he mentioned.
He stated that Sikhs from all corners of the globe are now freely visiting Pakistan to pay homage at their revered sacred sites, without any fear or apprehension.
The Pakistan Sikh Council looks forward to continued collaboration with the government to promote religious tourism and strengthen people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the global Sikh community, he added.
This development, he noted, is a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of minority communities and international visitors alike, he added.
Ramesh Singh Khalsa further emphasized that the warm hospitality extended by the government and the local population has made Sikh pilgrims feel at home, allowing them to focus on their spiritual pursuits without any hindrance.
By providing a secure and welcoming environment for Sikh pilgrims, the government has demonstrated its dedication to promoting interfaith harmony and cultural exchange, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and diverse society, he concluded.
