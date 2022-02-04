UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) was held at the board Office here on Friday.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr. Amir Ahmed presided over the meeting, while Additional Secretary Shrine Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and members of the committee from all over the country participated.

Recommendations of the Technical Branch of the Board for reconstruction of Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh were approved in the meeting, informed official spokesperson.

The Board Chairman announced construction of 100 new rooms at Nankana Sahib for the accommodation of pilgrims.

It was decided to develop a pond at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda and construct a parking stand with the collaboration of Punjab government. Other important issues including construction of historic Jain temple in Lahore were also discussed and approved in the meeting.

The decisions regarding maintenance and restoration of religious places of Sikhs and Hindus were appreciated.

