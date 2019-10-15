Pakistan sincerely making efforts for peace in region: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi on Monday said that Pakistan was making sincere efforts to establish peace in the region.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said that the recent visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran and talks between the two leaders had held in a pleasant atmosphere.

In reply to a question about Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran relations, he said that misunderstandings between the two nations must be removed.

The Foreign Minister said that some elements do not want to see the Muslim Ummah in a united form.

He added that there were some elements who also don't want peace in the region. He, however said that Pakistan would continue struggle for peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, he welcomed the royal couple who arrived here in Pakistan.