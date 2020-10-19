Pakistan sincerely playing facilitatory role in Afghan peace process: FM

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Minister Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan was sincerely playing a facilitatory role in the Afghan peace process and would continue to do so in future.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and his delegation here at the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said peace and stability in the region was linked to the lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that political instead of a military solution was the only way forward towards sustainable peace of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said the Afghan leadership had a rare opportunity to restore peace in their country.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq were also present in the meeting.

Later, the two sides held delegation-level talks.

The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, head of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan, is an important part of efforts to promote broader bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During his stay, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will call on the president, prime minister and will meet Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker.

