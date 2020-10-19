UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Sincerely Playing Facilitatory Role In Afghan Peace Process: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Pakistan sincerely playing facilitatory role in Afghan peace process: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan was sincerely playing a facilitatory role in the Afghan peace process and would continue to do so in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan was sincerely playing a facilitatory role in the Afghan peace process and would continue to do so in future.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and his delegation here at the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said peace and stability in the region was linked to the lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that political instead of a military solution was the only way forward towards sustainable peace of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said the Afghan leadership had a rare opportunity to restore peace in their country.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq were also present in the meeting.

Later, the two sides held delegation-level talks.

The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, head of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan, is an important part of efforts to promote broader bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During his stay, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will call on the president, prime minister and will meet Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit

Recent Stories

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

10 minutes ago

National Assembly fails to take up agenda

52 seconds ago

Swiss envoy acknowledges Pakistan's efforts for re ..

54 seconds ago

UK and EU mull how to break Brexit deadlock follow ..

55 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner asks traders to devise strateg ..

4 minutes ago

IIU to emerge as best institutions to serve countr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.