Pakistan Single Window Act to save $500 mln per year: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Act 2021 would ease the process of imports and exports, bringing an annual saving of $500 million to the country.

The prime minister in a tweet said the "another landmark reform by PTI government" would reduce cargo clearance time from days to hours by integrating 75 regulatory departments including customs, banks, port authorities, shipping companies and brokers etc.

He said an in-department authority would manage the PSW which will be pivotal in unlocking Pakistan's potential to become a hub for international transit and trade.