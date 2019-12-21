Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah from division

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office clarified the reason why Pakistan did not take part in the KL-Summit last week.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21std, 2019) Pakistan skipped the four-day summit in Kuala Lumpur to save the Muslim Ummah from possible division, said the foreign office here on Saturday.

Pakistan would continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah to unanimously address the challenges of Muslim world.

“Pakistan didn’t take part in KL-Summit just because of the concerns of the major Muslim countries about possible division in Ummah,” said the foreign office in a statement.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan who initiated the move for KL-Summit to raise the issues of Muslim Ummah along with his Malaysian counterpart and Turkish President. But PM Khan at the eleventh hour as the summit was ready in the heart of Kuala Lumpur refused to take part.

Saudi leaders, according to the sources, had shown concerns about the summit as it was being held outside the aegis of the 57-member organization of Islamic Cooperation based in Jeddah.