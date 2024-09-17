Pakistan slams Afghan Consul General for disrespecting national anthem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday condemned the Acting Consul General of Afghanistan for disrespecting the host country’s national anthem, describing it as a violation of diplomatic norms.

In response to media queries about the Afghan envoy’s disrespect towards the national anthem at a Peshawar event, Ms Baloch, stated that a strong protest is being conveyed to Afghan authorities in both Islamabad and Kabul.