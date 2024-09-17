Open Menu

Pakistan Slams Afghan Consul General For Disrespecting National Anthem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan slams Afghan Consul General for disrespecting national anthem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday condemned the Acting Consul General of Afghanistan for disrespecting the host country’s national anthem, describing it as a violation of diplomatic norms.

In response to media queries about the Afghan envoy’s disrespect towards the national anthem at a Peshawar event, Ms Baloch, stated that a strong protest is being conveyed to Afghan authorities in both Islamabad and Kabul.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Peshawar Protest Media Event

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

6 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

7 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

13 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

23 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan