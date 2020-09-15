UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Slams Attacks From Yemen's Houthi Rebels On Saudi Arabia - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:14 PM

Pakistan condemns continued missile and drone attacks conducted by Yemen's Houthi rebel movement against Saudi Arabia and calls on all sides to adhere to UN-brokered peace, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Pakistan condemns continued missile and drone attacks conducted by Yemen's Houthi rebel movement against Saudi Arabia and calls on all sides to adhere to UN-brokered peace, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.

"Pakistan condemns the continued Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. To save innocent lives in Yemen, the fighting must stop and @UN brokered peace must be given a chance," Qureshi tweeted.

The top diplomat urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to resolve issues through dialogue.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for over five years now. Hadi's forces work in close cooperation with the Saudi-led coalition that has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels since March 2015. In 2018, the warring parties attended United Nations-brokered peace talks in Stockholm, Sweden, and concluded a ceasefire agreement for the port city of Al Hudaydah.

More Stories From Pakistan

