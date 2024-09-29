Pakistan Slams Israel’s Growing Adventurism In ME
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the growing Israeli adventurism in the middle East and said that its unbridled attacks on civilian populations and disregard of international law have reached alarming levels.
“For the last several days, Israeli forces have engaged in unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon, relentlessly targeting civilian population centers, and undermining its stability and security. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of Israeli aggression and the people of Lebanon,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
Yesterday’s reckless act of killing the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon constitutes a major escalation in an already volatile region.
“Pakistan continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon. We urge the United Nations Security Council to restrain Israel from its adventurism in the region and violations of international law and restore peace in the Middle East,” it was further added.
