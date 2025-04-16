Open Menu

Pakistan Slams Misinformation On UN Palestine Resolution, Reaffirms Unwavering Support: FO Spox

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 08:44 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Tuesday rejected recent social media claims regarding Pakistan’s role in the adoption of a Human Rights Council (HRC) resolution on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support to the Palestinian cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Tuesday rejected recent social media claims regarding Pakistan’s role in the adoption of a Human Rights Council (HRC) resolution on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support to the Palestinian cause.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson clarified that the resolution was part of an annual initiative led by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Geneva, aimed at holding Israel accountable for its actions in the occupied territories.

“These social media posts are based on inaccurate media reporting and reflect a misunderstanding of the resolution adoption process,” the Spokesperson said.

He said that the resolution underwent comprehensive negotiations, with the Palestinian delegation’s approval being central to its presentation. "At no stage is the text modified unilaterally," he noted, reaffirming that the final draft had full endorsement from the OIC group, including Palestine.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson also dispelled rumors suggesting the resolution had been diluted or shelved, asserting that it has instead been referred to the UN General Assembly for further action—a standard procedural move.

Reiterating Pakistan's longstanding position, he asserted, “Pakistan does not recognize Israel and, as a matter of principle, does not engage with it in multilateral forums. Any suggestion of accommodating Israeli preferences is therefore baseless.”

In addition to the said resolution, two more OIC-sponsored resolutions supporting the Palestinian cause were successfully adopted during the HRC’s recent session, he added.

Pakistan’s delegations in Geneva and New York, he said, “remain fully aligned with the Palestinian position, in accordance with OIC decisions.”

The spokesperson cautioned against efforts to distort Pakistan’s “historic and unwavering commitment” to the Palestinian struggle.

