Pakistan, Slovenia Agree To Enhance Engagement Through High-level Exchanges

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:23 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday met Slovenian counterpart Dr. Anze Logar wherein they agreed to enhance bilateral interaction and engagement through high-level exchanges

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday met Slovenian counterpart Dr. Anze Logar wherein they agreed to enhance bilateral interaction and engagement through high-level exchanges.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of UN General Assembly's 76th session here, the two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, cooperation in the framework of the European Union (EU), and bilateral relations.

Felicitating Slovenia on assuming the Presidency of the EU Council, the foreign minister noted that Slovenia was an important country for Pakistan, both bilaterally as well as in the context of the EU.

Qureshi underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of vital importance for Pakistan and the region.

He added that it was essential for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan in order to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and support their efforts for economic recovery and reconstruction.

The foreign minister handed over to Foreign Minister Logar the comprehensive dossier on India's grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK, including its illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in breach of UN Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Minister Qureshi invited the Slovenian foreign minister to undertake a visit to Pakistan.

