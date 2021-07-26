UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pakistan Snakes' Group Formed To Create Awareness About Locally Found Reptiles, Amphibians

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

'Pakistan Snakes' group formed to create awareness about locally found reptiles, amphibians

A group in the name of `Pakistan Snakes' has been formed with the objective of creating awareness among masses about locally found reptiles and amphibians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A group in the name of `Pakistan Snakes' has been formed with the objective of creating awareness among masses about locally found reptiles and amphibians.

The group has been formed by Mission Awareness Foundation (MAF), a group of volunteers working for conservation of wild species in the country by rescuing trapped animals and birds.

The objective of forming of Pakistan Snakes is to save our wildlife and also to educate people who wanted to help trapped wild species.

"A number of people wanted to extend support in conservation of wild species found in our country, but due to lack of knowledge could not go ahead with their plan," comments Fahid Malik, head of Mission Awareness Foundation.

Talking to APP, Fahad said he had already formed a group of conservationists in the whole of the country under the platform of MAF.

The group members, he continued, were working day and night in conservation of wild species by educating people in their neighbourhood and by convincing them on releasing of trapped animals in their natural habitat.

The Pakistan Snake Group, Fahad added, is formed for reaching out to majority of people as even the illiterate can understand the objective of the group by listening or reading title of the group.

He informed APP that within a couple of days of forming of the group, he received very encouraging response as about 12 to 1300 people approached him and joined the initiative.

He expressed the hope that his effort would bear fruit and help in saving snakes from killing because of fear of being poisonous.

Fahad said a number of snakes found in Pakistan were not poisonous and were killed by people for safety purpose.

We wanted to inform people that instead of killing the reptile, inform Pakistan Snake group on social media and our team member will reach the site for rescue.

He said in Mission Awareness Foundation, a number of members have saved hundreds of snakes by rescuing them and shifting them to natural habitat.

He urged group members to spread the message among masses and take advantage of voluntary members of Pakistan Snake group in saving a number of snakes, reptiles and other wild species from being killed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Reading SITE From

Recent Stories

Bodies of Sadpara, two other K-2 climbers traced: ..

14 minutes ago

FGEI, ABCTE sign LoU to provide free international ..

14 minutes ago

KP CM directs implementation of minimum wage

14 minutes ago

Shoigu, Armenian Counterpart Discuss Regional Secu ..

14 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Tajik Ambassador discuss enha ..

26 minutes ago

Lions fly-half Russell to resume training in South ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.