'Pakistan Snakes' group formed to create awareness about locally found reptiles, amphibians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A group in the name of `Pakistan Snakes' has been formed with the objective of creating awareness among masses about locally found reptiles and amphibians.

The group has been formed by Mission Awareness Foundation (MAF), a group of volunteers working for conservation of wild species in the country by rescuing trapped animals and birds.

The objective of forming of Pakistan Snakes is to save our wildlife and also to educate people who wanted to help trapped wild species.

"A number of people wanted to extend support in conservation of wild species found in our country, but due to lack of knowledge could not go ahead with their plan," said Fahad Malik, head of Mission Awareness Foundation.

Talking to APP, Fahad said he has already formed a group of conservationists in the whole of the country under the platform of MAF.

The group members, he continued, are working day and night in conservation of wild species by educating people in their neighbourhood and by convincing them on releasing of trapped animals in their natural habitat.

The Pakistan Snake Group is formed for reaching out to majority of people as even the illiterate can understand the objective of the group by listening or reading title of the group, he said.

He informed APP that within a couple of days of forming of the group, he received very encouraging response as about 12 to 1300 people approached him and joined the initiative.

He expressed the hope that his effort will bear fruit and help in saving snakes from killing because of fear of being poisonous.

Fahad said a number of snakes found in Pakistan are not poisonous and are killed by people for safety purpose.

We wanted to inform people that instead of killing the reptile, inform Pakistan Snake group on social media and our team member will reach the site for rescue.

He said in Mission Awareness Foundation, a number of members have saved hundreds of snakes by rescuing them and shifting them to natural habitat.

He urged group members to spread the message among masses and take advantage of voluntary members of Pakistan Snake group in saving a number of snakes, reptiles and other wild species from being killed.