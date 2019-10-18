Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association wants reduction of custom duty on chemical to 2%

Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) has urged the government to reduce Additional Custom Duty (ACD) on Palm Stearin, a chemical, so that a daily-use item like soap can be provided to people on low price

According to PSMA spokesperson, the demand was unanimously made by the soap manufacturers here on Friday at a meeting, presided over by PSMA Chairman Zafar Mahmood.

The PSMA members pointed out that the local soap industry was importing Halal Tallow from India before 7th August 2019 when Pakistan imposed ban on imports from India.

The soap manufacturers opted to import palm stearin as an alternate viable feedstock for soap, but in the last budget, the Additional Custom Duty (ACD) on the product had been increased from 2% to 7% in addition to regular fixed tariff.

PSMA Chairman Zafar Mahmood said emphasised the need for reducing the ACD on palm stearin to 2%, the situation which was prevailing before budget announcement.

The meeting also discussed the ways to improve exports and called for necessary support from government to promote exports of soap from Pakistan.