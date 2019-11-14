UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Society Of Internal Medicine (PSIM) Holds Walk To Mark World Diabetes Day

Thu 14th November 2019

Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) holds walk to mark World Diabetes Day

The World Diabetes Day was observed on Thursday with great passion at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS) in collaboration with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University(SZABMU) and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM)

Under the chairmanship of professor Rauf Niazi, the day commenced with a walk, starting from medical ward-VI to Cardiac Centre.

Executive Director PIMS Dr Anser Masood and the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Professor Dr Tanveer Khaliq participated in the walk.

Doctors, nurses paramedics participated to mark the occasion. This was followed by a CME activity for doctors with the lectures delivered by assistant Professor Dr Mohammad Ali Arif and Dr Fabiha Syed.

Dr Ali Arif had an intensive talk about the initiation of insulin therapy.

Dr Fakher Syed delivered the lecture about hospital management of diabetes.

Consultants from various hospitals participated in this awareness campaign including Professor Doctors Rauf Niazi Dr Fabiha, Syed Mohammad Asif Ahmed Farhas Waqar, Naseem Akhter Mohammad Aqueel and Sharjeel.

PIMS, SZABMU and PSIM (federal chapter) jointly held a public awareness campaign at the Centaurus Mall.

Rauf Niazi, along with a team of doctors, offered free consultations, dietary and lifestyle counseling.

Special arrangements had been made to have cardiovascular risk and metabolic syndrome assessment, in addition to free sugar,blood pressure, cholesterol and HBa1c tests.

People turned up in large numbers to benefit from medical tests, conducted at the camp.

