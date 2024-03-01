Pakistan Society of Nephrology hosts 14th Biennial conference at SIUT

The 14th Biennial Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN) conference is currently underway at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), bringing together renowned nephrologists from across the globe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The 14th Biennial Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN) conference is currently underway at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), bringing together renowned nephrologists from across the globe.

The four-day event, from February 29 to March 3, 2024, features esteemed delegates from the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia, sharing their expertise with Pakistani colleagues.

Director SIUT Professor Adib Rizvi inaugurated the conference on Friday, emphasizing the importance of collaboration within the medical community to effectively address the unique healthcare challenges faced by the Pakistani population.

He said that health care is the birth right irrespective of caste, color, creed, and religious believes. The philosophy behind the SIUT is “We don’t let anyone die because they cannot afford to live”.

The PSN represents all nephrologists in Pakistan, specialists dedicated to diagnosing and treating medical conditions affecting the kidneys.

This conference serves as a platform for international, regional, and national experts to share their knowledge and advancements in the field. Through plenary talks and symposia, participants gain valuable insights to enhance patient care.

Furthermore, the conference will play a vital role in promoting collaboration and networking among specialists, facilitating easy consultations and referrals.

Additionally, hands-on workshops equip participants with practical skills, further strengthening their professional development.

The 14th Biennial PSN conference appreciated the endorsement of international and regional societies, with sponsorship provided by the pharmaceutical industry. Pre-conference workshops were held at the Tabba Heart Institute (THI) and SIUT, setting the stage for the main event.