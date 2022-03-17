UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Society Of Nephrology To Hold Int' Conference In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Pakistan Society of Nephrology to hold Int' conference in Quetta

Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN) will hold the international Nephrology Conference in Quetta on 18th to 22nd of March, a statement issued by the Press Information Department said here on Thursday

As per statement , PSN in collaboration with Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta (BINUQ) is holding an international conference at local hotel of Quetta wherein a number of renowned medical professionals would participate in a two day conference starting from 18th March, 2022.

As per statement , PSN in collaboration with Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta (BINUQ) is holding an international conference at local hotel of Quetta wherein a number of renowned medical professionals would participate in a two day conference starting from 18th March, 2022.

The speakers would deliver speeches relating to the renal diseases and its remedies.

