Pakistan, Somalia Discuss Increased Coordination At OIC
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 05:45 PM
Pakistan and Somalia have discussed ways and means for increased coordination at the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) besides other issues of mutual interest including regional and international developments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Somalia have discussed ways and means for increased coordination at the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) besides other issues of mutual interest including regional and international developments.
The discussion came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to OIC Syed M Fawad Sher and Somalia’s Permanent Representative to OIC Abdul Rahim Osman, the envoy posted on X.
During the meeting, the two sides vowed to continue cooperation in diverse fields.
Recent Stories
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal
HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
PESCO notifies power suspension
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azerbaijan
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
COP hosts UAE, Azerbaijan, Brazil announce climate 'troika'
China sees outstanding agriculture-related loans increase
China's green loan registers notable expansion in 2023
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 rolls into action on Thursday
Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azerbaijan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal15 minutes ago
-
Five booked over violation of child labour act20 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for PSL20 minutes ago
-
2265 kites confiscated, 13 kite sellers held20 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio campaign reviewed40 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of police constable remembered40 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for opposition if independents show minority: Shehbaz50 minutes ago
-
District admin finalized arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive50 minutes ago
-
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM60 minutes ago
-
Policemen showing bravery during terrorist attacks honoured60 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension4 minutes ago
-
AIOU's Academic Council approves new diploma, certificate programs1 hour ago