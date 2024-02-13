Pakistan, Somalia discuss increased coordination at OIC

Pakistan and Somalia have discussed ways and means for increased coordination at the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) besides other issues of mutual interest including regional and international developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Somalia have discussed ways and means for increased coordination at the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) besides other issues of mutual interest including regional and international developments.

The discussion came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to OIC Syed M Fawad Sher and Somalia’s Permanent Representative to OIC Abdul Rahim Osman, the envoy posted on X.

During the meeting, the two sides vowed to continue cooperation in diverse fields.