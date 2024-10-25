Open Menu

Pakistan, South Africa Agree To Enhance Trade, Commerce Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM

APIA (SAMOA) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Anna Thandi Moraka wherein two countries agreed to enhance cooperation in trade and commerce.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being held here in the capital city of Samoa, the deputy prime minister appreciated the growing trajectory of mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and South Africa and expressed Pakistan’s desire to broaden trade and investment ties.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Deputy Minister Moraka underscored the need for regular engagement and dialogue between Pakistan and South Africa at the leadership level.

