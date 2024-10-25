Pakistan, South Africa Agree To Further Enhance Cooperation In Trade, Commerce
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2024 | 02:29 PM
Ishaq Dar appreciates growing trajectory of mutually beneficial cooperation between countries
SAMOA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Ms. Anna Thandi Moraka, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.
During the meeting, he appreciated the growing trajectory of mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and South Africa and expressed Pakistan's desire to broaden trade and investment ties.
They underscored the need for regular engagement and dialogue between Pakistan and South Africa at the leadership level.
Ishaq Dar and the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa agreed to further enhance cooperation in trade and commerce.
