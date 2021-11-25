UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, South Africa Sign Agreement For Establishment Of Joint Commission

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:15 PM

Pakistan, South Africa sign agreement for establishment of joint commission

Pakistan and South Africa Thursday signed an agreement for the establishment of the Pakistan-South Africa Joint Commission providing for an institutional mechanism for bilateral cooperation in all agreed areas of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan and South Africa Thursday signed an agreement for the establishment of the Pakistan-South Africa Joint Commission providing for an institutional mechanism for bilateral cooperation in all agreed areas of cooperation.

The document was signed by Pakistan High Commissioner to South Africa Mazhar Javed and South Africa's Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Dr GNM Pandor, in Pretoria.

The signing of the agreement will provide an effective mechanism to review, monitor and expand cooperation in diverse areas.

Addressing on the occasion, Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Pandor called the signing of the document a milestone in Pakistan-South Africa relations.

She stressed the need to add further substance to bilateral cooperation especially in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, health and higher education.

High Commissioner Javed expressed the confidence that the agreement would catalyze bilateral cooperative process, especially in terms of economic relations.

He also expressed the hope for an early visit by the Minister to Pakistan, to which the minister responded affirmatively.

In that context, he elaborated Government of Pakistan's "Engage Africa" initiative and the country's vision to tap the economic potential of its geographical location straddling different geographical regions.

After the signing ceremony, High Commissioner Javed made a brief call on the minister in which issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

The Joint Commission shall meet every second year alternately in South Africa and Pakistan to review the implementation of programs and action of cooperation undertaken in terms of the agreement and to adopt a programme for future work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Education Agriculture Visit Pretoria South Africa All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks copy of presidential order reg ..

Supreme Court seeks copy of presidential order regarding formation of FWO

17 seconds ago
 VEON CEO appreciates Pakistan for supporting inves ..

VEON CEO appreciates Pakistan for supporting investors

18 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

21 seconds ago
 Promoting trade with African countries, govt top p ..

Promoting trade with African countries, govt top priority: Abdul Razak Dawood

23 seconds ago
 People without vaccination card not allow to enter ..

People without vaccination card not allow to enter in government offices, public ..

3 minutes ago
 Italian defence secy general calls on air chief

Italian defence secy general calls on air chief

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.