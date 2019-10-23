Pakistan, South Korea agree for expanding bilateral ties

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan and South Korea Wednesday agreed to expand their bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in various sectors.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Khan Swati and South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Kwak Sung.

Besides, discussing bilateral issues, both sides agreed to explore various avenues for enhanced cooperation, a press release received here said.

Azam Swati underlined the need for increasing collaboration with South Korea in diverse fields.

The Ambassador said Islamabad and Seoul had been enjoying cordial relations for the last several decades. He also briefed the minister about various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Swati said Pakistan valued its long-standing friendly relationships with South Korea.

He also appreciated South Korea for extending cooperation and making investment in different sectors.