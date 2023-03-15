Pakistan-South Korea relations discussed

The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) has organised an in-house session with the Korea Institute of Defence Analyses (KIDA) on "Pakistan-South Korea Relations"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) has organised an in-house session with the Korea Institute of Defence Analyses (KIDA) on "Pakistan-South Korea Relations." The discussion was chaired by ISSI Director CPSC Dr. Talat Shabbir while Research Fellow-KIDA Kim Ki-won, Associate Research Fellow- KIDA Noh In-Kyu, Ministry of Defence Director Arsalan Malik Qasim Mustafa, Director ACDC, Research Fellow Muhammad Ali Baig, and Research Associate/Editor Pivot Uroosa Khan were in presence.

On the occasion, the CPSC director gave a brief overview of the working of the institute and its organizational structure.

He noted that the world today was in a state of transition and multiple centres of power were emerging and asserting themselves which was redefining the contours of the modern world.

"Major powers have a responsibility towards ensuring international peace and Pakistan is also trying to play its role in ensuring peace in South Asia and beyond," he added.

He said the ISSI would like to work on three core areas with KIDA and Republic of Korea. "First, have a bilateral dialogue on Climate Change; second, initiate a discourse regarding Pakistan-Korea trade and investment cooperation; and, third have think-tank collaboration with Korea Institute of Defence Analyses (KIDA) to work together on areas of mutual interest," he added.

Research Fellow-KIDA Kim Ki-won said that it was imperative to understand Pakistan and South Korea relations in all domains. He agreed that think-tank collaboration was crucial and also suggested to have cooperation in the domain of cyber security and emerging technologies.

Director ACDC Malik Qasim Mustafa while talking about nuclear safety, emerging technologies & cyber security noted that Pakistan today faced militarization within South Asia and in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and India's aggressive militarization posed a threat to Pakistan.

He emphasized that the International Community should recognize the security concerns in this region and respond to these reasonably and objectively. He further added that Pakistan had always supported the UNSC resolutions and would continue to do so in the future.

Associate Research Fellow- KIDA Noh In-Kyu noted that in South Korea the knowledge and understanding regarding the South Asian region could be improved by think-tank collaboration, people-to-people contacts and academic exchanges.

He added that small-scale economic cooperation between the two states could pave way for large scale cooperation in the future.