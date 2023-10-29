Open Menu

Pakistan' Space Technology To Help Social-economic Development, Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif Sunday Pakistan's space technology will play a critical role in confronting numerous challenges in the fields of climate change, resource monitoring, disaster management, and health and education mitigation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan's space sector would devote its prominent position to supporting the national economy, enhancing the country’s attractiveness for investments, and highlighting global skills and innovations in this field.

“Minister also expressed confidence in Pakistan's capabilities and affirmed the nation’s commitment to scaling new heights in space exploration.”

He explained that the provision of timely and reliable information through satellite will also help in better decision-making.

The Minister also underlined several development projects in which Space technology played a vital role in the saving cost of the projects.

Replying to a question, he said the strong developments of science and technologies and digital transformation globally have presented both opportunities and challenges to nations.

He said digital transformation is a sound trend which will help to keep the new normal in the digital space while contributing to economic recovery.

To another question, he added that Pakistan's strong developments of science and technologies and digital transformation to compete globally will present both opportunities and challenges to nations globally.

He said that technology zones will also be established in the Federal capital as well as in all provincial capitals.

Plans for the digital economy sector will focus on creating a financial cooperation economy, freelance economy, digital markets, sharing economy, digital content economy, and information and data economy, he added.

