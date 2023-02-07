UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Spain Agree To Expand Cooperation In Diverse Sectors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2023 | 10:59 AM

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

The two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) Pakistan and Spain have agreed to expand cooperation in trade, economy, agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, digitalization, startsup and food processing areas.

An understanding to this effect came at the 5th Round of Annual Pakistan-Spain Annual Bilateral Consultations in Madrid.

The Pakistani side was led by Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed while the Spanish side by its Secretary of State for Foreign and Global affairs Angeles Moreno Bau.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to GSP plus scheme and thanked the Spanish side for its continued support in this regard.

He also invited the Spanish companies to take advantage of Pakistan's liberal investment regime and produce, source and market products in Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

Asad Majeed briefed the Spanish Secretary of State about the situation in South Asia and India's repressive policies and human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the international community should play its role in resolving Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan United Nations Agriculture Jammu Angeles Madrid Spain Market Asia

Recent Stories

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

6 minutes ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

14 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.