Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) Pakistan and Spain have agreed to expand cooperation in trade, economy, agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, digitalization, startsup and food processing areas.

An understanding to this effect came at the 5th Round of Annual Pakistan-Spain Annual Bilateral Consultations in Madrid.

The Pakistani side was led by Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed while the Spanish side by its Secretary of State for Foreign and Global affairs Angeles Moreno Bau.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to GSP plus scheme and thanked the Spanish side for its continued support in this regard.

He also invited the Spanish companies to take advantage of Pakistan's liberal investment regime and produce, source and market products in Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

Asad Majeed briefed the Spanish Secretary of State about the situation in South Asia and India's repressive policies and human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the international community should play its role in resolving Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.