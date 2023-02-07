Pakistan-Spain discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The fifth round of Pakistan-Spain Annual Bilateral Consultations, held in Madrid, discussed the need to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

It was agreed to expand cooperation in trade, economy, agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, digitalization, startups and food processing areas, the FO statement said issued here.

The Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary, Dr Asad Majeed Khan while the Spanish side was led by Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Ángeles Moreno Bau.

The foreign secretary was assisted by Ambassador of Pakistan to Spain, Shujjat Ali Rathore and senior officials.

The foreign secretary underscored the importance that Pakistan attaches to the GSP Plus and thanked the Spanish side for its continued support in that regard.

He also invited the Spanish companies to take advantage of Pakistan's liberal investment regime and produce, source, and market products in Pakistan.

The two sides discussed climate change issues and agreed to intensify cooperation to address the challenges posed by climate change.

The foreign secretary briefed the Secretary of State about the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva last month and appreciated the international community including Spain for the generous support to Pakistan.

The issues of regional and global importance were also discussed.

The foreign secretary stressed that terrorism was a threat to regional peace and stability and emphasised the importance of collective efforts to deal with this menace.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary briefed the Secretary of State on the situation in South Asia and India's repressive policies and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the international community should play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.