Pakistan, Spain reiterate resolve for humanitarian aid to Afghan people

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) Pakistan and Spain on Saturday reiterated the combined resolve for provision of humanitarian aid and assistance to the Afghan people.

This was stated during meeting between Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares Bueno and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in successful evacuation operations from Afghanistan, efforts for regional stability.

He pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.