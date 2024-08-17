Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Delegation Calls On Governor KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWA) on Saturday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor House on Saturday.
The delegation, led by President Amjad Aziz Malik, included members from Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Karachi.
During the meeting, the delegation presented various proposals for the promotion of sports across Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Governor Kundi emphasized that combating terrorism can be achieved by keeping sports fields active and vibrant. He highlighted the significant talent present in the province, noting that many talented athletes are participating in national and international competitions through their efforts.
The governor pointed out the lack of support and facilities for sports in the province, saying that sports fields are deserted and promising players receive no guidance. He stressed that sports serve as a positive message for Pakistan worldwide.
He also mentioned that he had invited promising athletes from Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, Dir, DI Khan, Waziristan, and other districts to the Governor House to encourage the youth who are making a name for themselves in sports through their initiative.
Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of merit-based decisions to bring out true sports talent and ensure transparent and fair use of sports funds.
The delegation praised the governor's efforts and initiatives to support and promote sports talent in the province.
